A Fil-am at the oscars at last

The Oscars 2026: Historic firsts

The 98th Academy Awards was not only Hollywood’s biggest night, but also one that celebrated storied careers, made historical firsts and opened doors for some surprising reunions. The show streamed live locally on Disney+, but has been said to be moving to YouTube come 2027.

Conan O’ Brien returned for his second go-around hosting the Oscars with a rapid fire run thru of this year’s nominees, making a grand entrance mimicking a scene straight out of the movie Weapons. With his trademark wit, he jumped right in with his take on the great Timothée Chalamet debate, saying that “security for the event is extremely tight, as there were concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” as the camera panned over to a grinning Chalamet seated in the audience. “They’re just mad you left out jazz,” he quipped. After a few more lighthearted jokes, he ended with a brief demonstration of how to properly accept an Academy Award, with matching velvet cape, crown, and a song by Josh Groban.

Winning streak

As expected, One Battle After Another and Sinners continued their winning streak through this awards season, bagging some of the night’s biggest awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy - drama One Battle After Another picked up six trophies, including Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Casting, Supporting Actor (for Sean Penn who was a no-show), Best Director and Best Picture. “I want to thank the Academy for finding my work worthy of this highest honor,” said Anderson. “I’m here because of people’s faith in me, that give me their faith and their time...the best part about being on a film crew is being with people.”

On the other hand, Ryan Coogler’s vampire Western Sinners took home trophies for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, and made a Best Actor winner out of Michael B. Jordan. In his speech, he honored the Black actors who came before him, and those whose support has led him to this moment, “I know you guys want me to do well... thank you for keeping betting on me and I’m gonna keep stepping up.”