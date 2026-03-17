911 now blocks AI, robo prank calls — DILG

“Meron kasi tayo sa system natin na nava-validate natin kung ‘yan ay AI-generated. Sa system, nakikita na natin ‘yan,” he added.

Data from the National Call Center showed that prank and abandoned calls have dropped by 98.3 percent since the modernized system was launched in September 2025.

However, the DILG noted that suspicious or non-emergency calls continue to consume system capacity and may delay assistance to legitimate callers.

Prank and automated calls can clog emergency lines and slow response to incidents such as accidents, crimes, fires, and medical emergencies.

To address this, the system now tracks numbers that repeatedly place suspicious or non-emergency calls. These numbers are automatically assigned lower priority, allowing operators to respond more quickly to verified emergencies.

The DILG urged the public to use the 911 hotline responsibly, stressing that unnecessary calls could delay life-saving assistance.

“Iwasan na po natin tumawag kung hindi naman emergency. By the time na kayo na ang mangailangan ng tulong, baka hindi kayo agad masagot,” Fajardo said.

The department reiterated that Unified 911 is strictly for emergencies and called on the public to help protect the system by using it responsibly.