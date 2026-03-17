911 now blocks AI, robo prank calls — DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said the country’s modernized Unified 911 system can now detect and filter AI-generated and automated prank calls, strengthening emergency response capabilities.
The upgrade allows operators and responders to focus on legitimate emergencies and reduce disruptions caused by false or misleading calls.
The enhanced system forms part of efforts to improve public safety, in line with directives to strengthen emergency response mechanisms nationwide.
Emergency 911 National Office Executive Director Francis Fajardo said the system can now identify patterns linked to AI-generated calls and robo-dialing used for prank reports.
“May nakarating sa akin na nag-report na AI-generated. Ngayon, sa Unified 911 with our modernized system, nafi-filter natin ‘yang mga robo-calls at AI-generated,” Fajardo said during the DILG Kapihan on Tuesday.
“Meron kasi tayo sa system natin na nava-validate natin kung ‘yan ay AI-generated. Sa system, nakikita na natin ‘yan,” he added.
Data from the National Call Center showed that prank and abandoned calls have dropped by 98.3 percent since the modernized system was launched in September 2025.
However, the DILG noted that suspicious or non-emergency calls continue to consume system capacity and may delay assistance to legitimate callers.
Prank and automated calls can clog emergency lines and slow response to incidents such as accidents, crimes, fires, and medical emergencies.
To address this, the system now tracks numbers that repeatedly place suspicious or non-emergency calls. These numbers are automatically assigned lower priority, allowing operators to respond more quickly to verified emergencies.
The DILG urged the public to use the 911 hotline responsibly, stressing that unnecessary calls could delay life-saving assistance.
“Iwasan na po natin tumawag kung hindi naman emergency. By the time na kayo na ang mangailangan ng tulong, baka hindi kayo agad masagot,” Fajardo said.
The department reiterated that Unified 911 is strictly for emergencies and called on the public to help protect the system by using it responsibly.