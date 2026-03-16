Unified 911 speeds up response to road crashes, DILG says

The government’s Unified 911 hotline is helping speed up emergency response to road accidents by improving coordination among citizens, police and first responders, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.
The centralized system was strengthened in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enhance public safety and protect lives.
According to the DILG, the Unified 911 hotline allows authorities to deploy responders more quickly to vehicular accidents across the country.
Earlier this year, the government recorded 1,113 road crash incidents following the holiday rush. The DILG said the National Call Center received multiple emergency calls related to vehicular accidents and facilitated the rapid dispatch of police and emergency response teams.
In Biñan City, Laguna, a victim sustained a minor knee injury after being struck by a public utility jeepney. Responding police officers administered first aid and assisted both parties at the police station to settle the incident.
In Alitagtag, Batangas, two people were injured after a motorcycle collided with a car during a dragnet and hot pursuit operation. Authorities rushed the victims to a nearby hospital while continuing efforts to identify the driver who fled the scene.
Meanwhile, personnel from the Makilala Police Station in North Cotabato rescued a driver after his 10-wheeler truck fell off a cliff. The victim was immediately transported to a municipal hospital for treatment.
The DILG said these incidents demonstrate how faster coordination through Unified 911 can help save lives during road emergencies.
Last year, President Marcos called for stronger road safety measures following deadly incidents at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway toll plaza and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 that claimed 12 lives.
The government subsequently launched the Metro Manila Road Safety Plan 2024–2028, which aims to reduce road crash fatalities by at least 35 percent by 2028.
Alongside Unified 911, authorities said road safety programs are being strengthened to improve emergency response and protect motorists and commuters.
“Sa oras ng aksidente, hindi puwedeng mag-aksaya ng oras sa paghahanap kung sino ang tatawagan. Isang tawag lang sa 911, may tutugon agad,” the DILG said.
“Unified 911 ensures that when Filipinos ask for help, the government responds immediately because saving lives will always be our highest priority.”