Unified 911 speeds up response to road crashes, DILG says

In Alitagtag, Batangas, two people were injured after a motorcycle collided with a car during a dragnet and hot pursuit operation. Authorities rushed the victims to a nearby hospital while continuing efforts to identify the driver who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Makilala Police Station in North Cotabato rescued a driver after his 10-wheeler truck fell off a cliff. The victim was immediately transported to a municipal hospital for treatment.

The DILG said these incidents demonstrate how faster coordination through Unified 911 can help save lives during road emergencies.

Last year, President Marcos called for stronger road safety measures following deadly incidents at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway toll plaza and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 that claimed 12 lives.

The government subsequently launched the Metro Manila Road Safety Plan 2024–2028, which aims to reduce road crash fatalities by at least 35 percent by 2028.

Alongside Unified 911, authorities said road safety programs are being strengthened to improve emergency response and protect motorists and commuters.

“Sa oras ng aksidente, hindi puwedeng mag-aksaya ng oras sa paghahanap kung sino ang tatawagan. Isang tawag lang sa 911, may tutugon agad,” the DILG said.

“Unified 911 ensures that when Filipinos ask for help, the government responds immediately because saving lives will always be our highest priority.”