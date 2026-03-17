13 CTG members surrender in Masbate

13 members of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) have laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to authorities in the town of Uson. Masbate on 16 March 2026. The Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army facilitated the said surrender.
The surrenderers, identified through their aliases as “Jerry,” “Aike,” “Roy,” “Ronnie,” “Jun,” “Egil,” “Al,” “Roma,” “Joren,” “Nike Uno,” “Ivan,” “Roman,” and “Janjan,” were affiliated with a local guerrilla unit operating in the area. Several firearms, including rifles and pistols, were also turned over during the surrender.
The former CTG members are currently undergoing custodial debriefing and documentation as part of the process for possible enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).
Chief PNP Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., welcomed the development, noting that the peaceful surrender reflects the growing trust between communities and government authorities.
“Kapag nagtutulungan ang komunidad, PNP, at Armed Forces, nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon ang mga naligaw ng landas na makabalik sa kanilang pamilya. Handa ang pamahalaan na tulungan silang magsimula muli,” he said.
He emphasized that the accomplishment forms part of the PNP’s ongoing security efforts under its Focused Agenda, particularly the Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which aims to weaken armed groups while strengthening peace and order at the community level.
“We remain committed to encouraging those who are still in the armed movement to return to their families and live peaceful lives. The PNP will continue to support government initiatives that address the root causes of insurgency while ensuring public safety,” PGEN Nartatez added.
Chief PNP, PGEN Nartatez also underscored that the campaign aligns with the broader directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to promote lasting peace and inclusive development in conflict-affected areas.