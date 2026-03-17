13 CTG members surrender in Masbate

13 members of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) have laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to authorities in the town of Uson. Masbate on 16 March 2026. The Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army facilitated the said surrender.

The surrenderers, identified through their aliases as “Jerry,” “Aike,” “Roy,” “Ronnie,” “Jun,” “Egil,” “Al,” “Roma,” “Joren,” “Nike Uno,” “Ivan,” “Roman,” and “Janjan,” were affiliated with a local guerrilla unit operating in the area. Several firearms, including rifles and pistols, were also turned over during the surrender.