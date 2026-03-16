VP Sara urges Filipinos to prioritize fire safety

“Fire is a threat that can be avoided through preventive discipline that starts in our homes, schools, and workplaces,” Duterte said in a statement.

“Unahin natin ang paghahanda…We must actively inspect our electrical systems, clear fire hazards, and ensure that every member of the family knows the emergency exit plan,” she added.

The vice president emphasized that individual alertness is key to community safety, encouraging citizens to work alongside frontliners and participate in fire drills and education campaigns.

“Ang kaligtasan ng komunidad ay nagsisimula sa pagiging alerto ng bawat indibidwal. Maging kaisa tayo ng ating mga frontliners. Do not wait for an emergency to learn about safety,” she said.

Duterte also commended organizations and fire brigades that dedicate time to protecting communities.

She urged the public to support these initiatives, noting that fire prevention is a shared responsibility that requires daily commitment from all community members.

“Let us build communities that are not only resilient but also proactively safe from fire hazards,” Duterte said.