Villados leadership key Criss Cross surge

Villados played a key role in keeping the King Crunchers perfect, orchestrating the offense in two more victories to improve their league-best record to 7-0.

For his calm leadership and efficient playmaking, Villados has been named the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 9 to 13 March.

The talented playmaker first tallied 12 excellent sets in Criss Cross’ dominant 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 victory over the Alpha Insurance Protectors last Wednesday at the FilOil Centre in San Juan.

The Arellano University product then delivered his best performance of the week, dishing out a whopping 39 excellent sets to secure a four-set triumph against the Savouge Spin Doctors, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, on Friday.

Despite the growing confidence of a preliminary round sweep, Villados said the team remains focused on taking things one match at a time.

“We’re not thinking about the sweep. Our focus is to win one game at a time,” he said.

“As setter, it’s my job to make sure that the team is calm and composed inside the court. Our mindset is to follow the system and believe in our preparation during training. What’s important is our consistent performance every game to put us closer to our goal.