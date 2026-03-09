Garcia keeps King Crunchers unbeaten

Criss Cross has emerged unscathed in the first round of the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, thanks to Jude Garcia’s consistency and strict discipline.
Leading by example, Garcia guided the King Crunchers to a five-game sweep in the opening salvo of the elimination round with a pair of superb outings over the 3B Even Masters and the Savouge Spin Doctors.
His heroic displays bagged Garcia the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live recognition for the period of 4 to 8 March.
Garcia had 19 attacks, five blocks, and two aces to tow the King Crunchers past the Event Masters, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15, on Friday at the Filoil Centre.
The first-ever Spikers’ Turf Season Most Valuable Player then led Criss Cross’ balanced attack with 13 points to submit the Spin Doctors, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17, on Sunday to complete the first-round sweep.
“All teams here in Spikers’ Turf prepared for us. They really want to beat us. That’s why we stay focus every game and give our 100 percent. At this point, we can’t afford to be complacent even if we’re still unbeaten,” Garcia said.
“We need to work hard every game, every set. We need to keep our focus inside the court.”
The Far Eastern University product beat out fellow King Cruncher Alche Gupiteo and Adrian Villados, as well as Louie Ramirez of Savouge, JM Ronquillo and Cian Silang of Alpha Insurance, and Jay Rack de La Noche of AEP Cabstars for the weekly honor deliberated by print and online reporters covering the pioneering men’s volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.
Garcia credited Criss Cross’ steady execution and fluid flow of its system under Coach Tai Bundit for its success.
“We’re just sticking out with Coach Tai’s game plan of just being happy. We need to have a good rhythm.”
Garcia and the King Crunchers will look to carry their winning momentum into the second round when they face the Alpha Insurance Protectors on Wednesday at the same venue.