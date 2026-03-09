Garcia keeps King Crunchers unbeaten

Criss Cross has emerged unscathed in the first round of the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, thanks to Jude Garcia’s consistency and strict discipline.

Leading by example, Garcia guided the King Crunchers to a five-game sweep in the opening salvo of the elimination round with a pair of superb outings over the 3B Even Masters and the Savouge Spin Doctors.

His heroic displays bagged Garcia the Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live recognition for the period of 4 to 8 March.