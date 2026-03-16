Vida clamps down against wasteful travel

“Bring this spirit of stewardship to your families. In times of crisis, no action is too small to spark big change,” Vida said.

The appeal follows a directive from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for government agencies to adopt efficiency measures in response to rising fuel costs linked to instability in the Middle East.

To reduce fuel consumption and electricity use, the DoJ has introduced several operational changes, including shifting to a four-day onsite workweek beginning 9 March.

Under the arrangement, DoJ personnel report to offices from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays are designated as mandatory work-from-home days.

The department said the schedule adjustment could result in an estimated 20,142 kilowatt-hours of energy savings per month.

Vida also ordered stricter limits on official travel and encouraged the use of online platforms for meetings and coordination to further cut fuel consumption and reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.

He added that if employees and their families adopt similar conservation habits at home, the collective effort across DoJ offices and attached agencies could reduce energy use by 20 percent or more.