Unified 911 system triggers domestic violence reporting surge

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more female officers to the frontlines to handle reports of violence against women and children as the national emergency hotline sees a surge in calls.

In a statement, the PNP said Monday that the Unified 911 system, which consolidated more than 30 local numbers into a single nationwide service, received more than 5,000 such calls in 2025. The system currently processes between 300 and 500 reports of domestic violence monthly.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the increase in volume reflects a “growing trust” in the emergency system.

To maintain this momentum, the police force is prioritizing the placement of women officers at the barangay level to assist victims.

Nartatez said the initiative aims to provide a more empathetic and specialized response during delicate situations.

“By adding more women cops in the field, we hope victims feel safer in seeking help,” Nartatez said. “This is not just about response. It’s about building trust and giving hope.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the Unified 911 system is fully prepared to handle these cases with protocols focused on speed and confidentiality. Francis Fajardo, executive director of the Emergency 911 National Office, urged victims to call the hotline immediately, noting that established procedures ensure complaints are addressed quickly.

Under current protocols, 911 telecommunicators assess the urgency of each call. Cases involving non-physical abuse or those requiring mediation are referred to local barangay desks for documentation.

However, incidents involving physical abuse or imminent danger are immediately escalated to the PNP for officer dispatch and legal action against offenders.

Nartatez cited that the unified system has removed previous barriers to assistance.

“Before, hotlines were scattered,” he said. “Now, it’s just one dial and the PNP and barangay are connected.”