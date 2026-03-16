The Oscars 2026: Of reunions, firsts, and a celebration of creativity on film

As expected, One Battle After Another and Sinners continued their winning streak through this awards season, taking home some of the night's biggest awards.

Paul Thomas Anderson's comedy - drama One Battle... picked up six trophies, including Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Casting, Supporting Actor (for Sean Penn who was a no-show), Best Director, and Best Picture. "I want to thank the Academy for finding my work worthy of this highest honor," said Anderson. "I’m here because of people’s faith in me, that give me their faith and their time...the best part about being on a film crew is being with people."

On the other hand, Ryan Coogler's vampire Western Sinners took home trophies for Original Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, and made a Best Actor winner out of Michael B. Jordan. In his speech, he honored the Black actors who came before him, and those whose support has led him to this moment, "I know you guys want me to do well... thank you for keeping betting on me and I'm gonna keep stepping up."

It was also actress Amy Madigan's awards season, as won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Aunt Gladys in Weapons, bringing her trophy count for the role to five, including the Critics' Choice Award and The Actor Award.

The same can be said for Netflix's massive hit KPop Demon Hunters, which picked up trophies for Best Song and Best Animated Feature, adding to the film's massive trophy haul.