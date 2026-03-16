Top honors at the 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Oscars celebrated artistry and passion as Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Paul Thomas Anderson took home major honors.

Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, delivering an emotional speech thanking his family, director Ryan Coogler and the artists who inspired him. He paid tribute to trailblazers such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, saying he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him.

Buckley was named Best Actress for Hamnet, dedicating the award to the women who inspired her and to her family. She also reflected on motherhood and her eight-month-old daughter, Isla, calling the recognition “the greatest honor.”

Meanwhile, Anderson won Best Director for One Battle After Another, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in filmmaking. He thanked the Academy and his fellow nominees, noting that making films is ultimately about working with people and sharing creative faith.

Filipino-American cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history by winning Best Cinematography for Sinners. She used her speech to honor mentors and women in the industry while thanking her crew and family.

KPop Demon Hunters continued its winning streak, taking home Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

List of winners

Best actor

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best supporting actor

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best original song

“Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Best international feature

Sentimental Value

Best cinematography

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best film editing

One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

Best sound

F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Best original score

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best documentary feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best production design

Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best original screenplay

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best live action short

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best casting

One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best costume design

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Best animated short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated feature