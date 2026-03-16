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Top honors at the 2026 Oscars

Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Paul Thomas Anderson at the 2026 Oscars.
Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Paul Thomas Anderson at the 2026 Oscars. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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The 2026 Oscars celebrated artistry and passion as Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Paul Thomas Anderson took home major honors.

Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, delivering an emotional speech thanking his family, director Ryan Coogler and the artists who inspired him. He paid tribute to trailblazers such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, saying he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him.

Buckley was named Best Actress for Hamnet, dedicating the award to the women who inspired her and to her family. She also reflected on motherhood and her eight-month-old daughter, Isla, calling the recognition “the greatest honor.”

Meanwhile, Anderson won Best Director for One Battle After Another, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in filmmaking. He thanked the Academy and his fellow nominees, noting that making films is ultimately about working with people and sharing creative faith.

Filipino-American cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history by winning Best Cinematography for Sinners. She used her speech to honor mentors and women in the industry while thanking her crew and family.

KPop Demon Hunters continued its winning streak, taking home Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

List of winners

Best actor

  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Best picture

  • One Battle After Another

Best actress

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best supporting actress

  • Amy Madigan – Weapons

Best supporting actor

  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best original song

  • “Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Best international feature

  • Sentimental Value

Best cinematography

  • Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best film editing

  • One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

Best sound

  • F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Best original score

  • Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best documentary feature

  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best documentary short

  • All the Empty Rooms

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best production design

  • Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best original screenplay

  • Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best adapted screenplay

  • One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best live action short

  • The Singers

  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best casting

  • One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best costume design

  • Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Best animated short

  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated feature

  • KPop Demon Hunters

Oscars
Paul Thomas Anderson
Michael B. Jordan
2026 Oscars
Jessie Buckley

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