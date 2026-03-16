Top honors at the 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Oscars celebrated artistry and passion as Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Paul Thomas Anderson took home major honors.
Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, delivering an emotional speech thanking his family, director Ryan Coogler and the artists who inspired him. He paid tribute to trailblazers such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, saying he stands on the shoulders of those who came before him.
Buckley was named Best Actress for Hamnet, dedicating the award to the women who inspired her and to her family. She also reflected on motherhood and her eight-month-old daughter, Isla, calling the recognition “the greatest honor.”
Meanwhile, Anderson won Best Director for One Battle After Another, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in filmmaking. He thanked the Academy and his fellow nominees, noting that making films is ultimately about working with people and sharing creative faith.
Filipino-American cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history by winning Best Cinematography for Sinners. She used her speech to honor mentors and women in the industry while thanking her crew and family.
KPop Demon Hunters continued its winning streak, taking home Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”
List of winners
Best actor
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Best picture
One Battle After Another
Best actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best supporting actor
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Best original song
“Golden” - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Best international feature
Sentimental Value
Best cinematography
Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Best film editing
One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
Best sound
F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Best original score
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best documentary feature
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best documentary short
All the Empty Rooms
Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Best production design
Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Best original screenplay
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Best live action short
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best casting
One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
Best make-up and hairstyling
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Best costume design
Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Best animated short
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best animated feature
KPop Demon Hunters