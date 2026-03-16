Suspected NPA leader’’s remains found after Samar clash

The discovery followed a 14 March encounter with two remaining members of the New People’s Army’s Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame.

Former rebels identified the body as Lupito Bucatcat, known by the alias “Hunio,” the secretary of SRC-Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. The identification was based on personal belongings found at the scene.

Bucatcat had a pending warrant for multiple murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 30 in Basey, Samar.

The remains were turned over to the Hinabangan Municipal Police Station for forensic examination and documentation.

The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division commended the battalion for the operation and stated that troops are continuing to track fleeing members of the armed group.

In a statement, the division urged remaining rebels to surrender and join government reintegration programs while calling on the public to report suspicious activities to support local security.