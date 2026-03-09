Ex-junior stars eye big leap at Q-School

Former junior standouts are set to take the biggest step of their young careers, chasing not just coveted berths on the professional circuit but validation that they are ready for the sport’s next level.

Zachary Villaroman, Marc Nadales and Daichi Kobayashi — all campaigners in last season’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) — have declared their readiness to move beyond the junior ranks as they gear up for the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, which gets going on 16 March at Splendido Taal Golf Club.

For the talented quartet, the leap represents more than a mere change in category. It is a defining moment — a chance to measure themselves against seasoned professionals, former tour campaigners and top amateurs in a grueling four-day test of skill, patience and mental toughness.