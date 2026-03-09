Ex-junior stars eye big leap at Q-School

Former junior standouts are set to take the biggest step of their young careers, chasing not just coveted berths on the professional circuit but validation that they are ready for the sport’s next level.
Zachary Villaroman, Marc Nadales and Daichi Kobayashi — all campaigners in last season’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) — have declared their readiness to move beyond the junior ranks as they gear up for the Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School, which gets going on 16 March at Splendido Taal Golf Club.
For the talented quartet, the leap represents more than a mere change in category. It is a defining moment — a chance to measure themselves against seasoned professionals, former tour campaigners and top amateurs in a grueling four-day test of skill, patience and mental toughness.
Each has shown promise in the junior circuit. Villaroman’s steady ball-striking, Nadales’ competitive fire, and Kobayashi’s composure under pressure make them intriguing prospects as they step onto a bigger stage.
But potential alone will not secure one of the coveted top 30 tour cards and playing rights for the upcoming PGT season.
The challenge is steep.
Aside from contending with the exacting demands of Splendido Taal — known for its hazards, rolling terrain and punishing winds — they must navigate a field stacked with experienced aspirants. Several competitors are former PGT cardholders eager to regain their status after falling short last season, armed with hard-earned experience and familiarity with the pro grind.
Also in the hunt are a strong group of amateurs, including Luis Castro, Jacob Rolida, Alfredo Cabajar Jr., Benito Fregil III, Joaquin Gomez, Jose Javier Lazatin, Miguel Linaac, Jovencio Lusterio Jr., Marc Maceda, Colin Marapao, Lawrence Pepito, Graeme Tamayo and Ray Tolentino — each equally determined to break into the professional ranks.
Adding an international flavor to the competition, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., are Germany’s Pascal Pollin, Korea’s Yehwan Lee, Hyunseok Lee and Daehyon Jo, American MJ Fecundo and Singapore’s Lukeshvarunaa Elangkovan, further raising the stakes in what promises to be a fiercely contested qualifying battle.
For Villaroman, Nadales, Kobayashi and Laurel, however, the spotlight shines brightest. Youth may be both their edge and their test. While they may lack the professional mileage of some rivals, they bring hunger, fearlessness and the momentum of recent competitive campaigns.
Q-School has long been regarded as one of the toughest gateways in professional golf – where reputations mean little and composure means everything. Over four demanding days, the former junior aces will find out whether their games – and their nerves – are ready for the next chapter.
Regardless of outcome, their presence signals a promising wave of talent eager to reshape the PGT landscape. And should even one of them break through, it could mark the beginning of a compelling new story in the country’s professional golf scene.