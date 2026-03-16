SMBC names Balangue corporate banking head

Balangue succeeds Ruben Victa, who is retiring after five years with SMBC, where he helped expand the bank’s corporate banking franchise in the Philippine market.

First foreign bank to open full Philipppine branch

Leading Japanese multinational bank SMBC is the first foreign bank to open a full branch in the Philippines, in 2015, under the country’s liberalized banking law.

Balangue will be based in Manila where she will lead the strategic direction of SMBC’s corporate banking operations in the country and oversee the delivery of integrated financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients.