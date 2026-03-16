SMBC names Balangue corporate banking head

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Manila Branch has appointed Maria Angelica Balangue as head of its Corporate Banking Department in the Philippines, effective 16 March 2026.
The Japanese banking group said the leadership change forms part of its strategy to strengthen its corporate banking operations in the country and support the long-term growth of its clients. The appointment remains subject to regulatory approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Balangue succeeds Ruben Victa, who is retiring after five years with SMBC, where he helped expand the bank’s corporate banking franchise in the Philippine market.
First foreign bank to open full Philipppine branch
Leading Japanese multinational bank SMBC is the first foreign bank to open a full branch in the Philippines, in 2015, under the country’s liberalized banking law.
Balangue will be based in Manila where she will lead the strategic direction of SMBC’s corporate banking operations in the country and oversee the delivery of integrated financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients.