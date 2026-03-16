SMBC names Balangue corporate banking head



Balangue succeeds Ruben Victa, who is retiring after five years with SMBC, where he helped expand the bank’s corporate banking franchise in the Philippine market.

Based in Manila, Balangue will lead the strategic direction of SMBC’s corporate banking operations in the country and oversee the delivery of integrated financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. She will report to Hiroyasu Kanda, managing director and country head for the Philippines, and Joyce Tee, head of Corporate Banking Department for Asia Pacific.

Her role will also involve working closely with regional teams to pursue cross-border opportunities and strengthen the bank’s corporate client network.

Balangue brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate banking, capital markets origination and relationship management. Prior to joining SMBC, she served as corporate banking team head at BDO Unibank, where she led initiatives focused on corporate lending and project financing.

She previously held leadership roles at Union Bank of the Philippines, China Bank Capital Corp. and ING Bank.

“We are delighted to welcome Angelica to SMBC. With her track record in leading transformation initiatives, managing major portfolios, and executing milestone transactions across the region, we are well-positioned to grow key sectors in the Philippines and deepen our client relationships,” Kanda said.

Tee said corporate banking remains a key growth driver for the bank in the region.

“Corporate Banking remains a strategic growth engine for SMBC in Asia Pacific. Under Angelica’s leadership, we will continue to leverage our global network and close collaboration with our partner bank in the Philippines, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., to expand our large corporate business and elevate customer satisfaction locally and across the region,” she said.