SHDA Golf Cup returns to gather housing sector leaders

This year’s tournament will use a modified Double Peoria scoring system, which evaluates performance across selected holes to provide a balanced competition for players of different skill levels.

Participants will compete for several awards including Lowest Net Overall Champion, Lowest Gross Champions, and first and second runners-up across Classes A, B and C.

Special challenges will also be featured, such as hole-in-one, nearest to the pin, longest drive, most accurate drive and longest putt.

SHDA national president Kerwin Padua said the format aims to make the event both competitive and accessible to a wide range of participants.

“With the scoring system and awards, we continue to make the Golf Cup engaging and fair for all participants. It’s a chance to enjoy the game while bringing together people who shape the housing sector in a relaxed and collaborative setting,” Padua said.

Registration for the full tournament package is priced at P9,500, which includes green fees, caddie service, shared golf cart, breakfast, lunch, raffle entry and giveaways.

Non-golfing participants may join the luncheon and awards program for P4,500, which also includes entry to the grand raffle.

Industry leaders, government housing officials and partner organizations are expected to attend the ceremonial tee-off.

The SHDA Golf Cup is supported by several partners and sponsors from the real estate, banking and construction sectors.

Organizers said the event continues to serve as a platform for strengthening industry partnerships and encouraging initiatives that support the growth of the housing sector.