PNP champions family as heart of police reform

The activity included discussions on faith, communication, parenting and marital support aimed at strengthening relationships within police families.

A separate program for the children of police personnel was also conducted, focusing on values formation and personal development.

Nartatez paid tribute to the spouses and children who quietly support police officers behind the scenes.

“To the spouses and children, you are the unsung heroes of the PNP. While we guard the community, you guard our hearts. Maraming salamat sa inyong sakripisyo at pag-unawa sa hirap ng aming tungkulin. Katuwang namin kayo sa bawat tagumpay dahil kayo ang tunay na lakas sa likod ng aming uniporme,” he said.

The PNP chief said the initiative will continue and expand to reach more police families across the country.