PNP champions family as heart of police reform

Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the crucial role of families in strengthening the morale, discipline and integrity of police officers, saying the strength of the police organization begins at home.
“A police officer who is happy and secure at home is a more effective public servant. Kapag maayos ang ugnayan sa pamilya, mas nakatutok ang ating mga personnel sa kanilang tungkulin,” he said.
“We are not just building better police officers; we are building stronger foundations. Ang pamilyang matatag ang sandigan ng isang disiplinadong pulis,” he added.
The PNP held a two-day “Pamilya ng Pulis Program: Family Retreat” that concluded Sunday, 15 March, at Camp Crame, bringing together police officers and their families.
The initiative highlighted the importance of family support in the well-being of police personnel. It aims to strengthen family ties, assist police dependents and boost morale so officers can serve the public with greater focus and integrity.
The activity included discussions on faith, communication, parenting and marital support aimed at strengthening relationships within police families.
A separate program for the children of police personnel was also conducted, focusing on values formation and personal development.
Nartatez paid tribute to the spouses and children who quietly support police officers behind the scenes.
“To the spouses and children, you are the unsung heroes of the PNP. While we guard the community, you guard our hearts. Maraming salamat sa inyong sakripisyo at pag-unawa sa hirap ng aming tungkulin. Katuwang namin kayo sa bawat tagumpay dahil kayo ang tunay na lakas sa likod ng aming uniporme,” he said.
The PNP chief said the initiative will continue and expand to reach more police families across the country.