PHINMA Education expands NCR reach with new buyout

The company did not disclose the value of the acquisition but said the move is expected to help PHINMA Education serve about 80,000 students in the area.

“With every school we bring into our network, our focus is helping more Filipino students complete their education and move forward with better opportunities,” PHINMA Education Philippines Country Head Happy Tan said.

“Many of our students are the first in their families to go to college. We want them to know that college is possible—and once they begin their journey, we are committed to walking with them every step of the way.”

PHINMA Education said Southeastern College will adopt its student support model, which combines classroom instruction with career-focused programs and academic and personal coaching to help students stay in school and finish their degrees.

With the addition of Southeastern College, PHINMA Education now has 12 institutions locally and 14 across its regional network, serving about 178,000 students in the Philippines and Indonesia.