Far Eastern University expands regional footprint

The transaction consists of two parts — FEU will acquire 76.92 percent of the land where the school is located for P50 million and subscribe to 39,500 shares valued at P106 million.

Once the land is transferred to the company in exchange for additional shares, FEU’s ownership in BPEII will reach 60.34 percent. The university noted that the agreement remains subject to specific closing conditions.

The acquisition adds another institution to the growing network of the Montinola family-led education group. FEU currently operates campuses in Manila, Alabang and Cavite, offering 117 academic programs ranging from healthcare and business to artificial intelligence.

The expansion comes as enrollment in the FEU system nears 60,000 students, the highest level recorded since the pandemic.