Three missing crew members found at shoreline of Mariveles

Three crewmembers of MV Audie who were earlier reported missing, were found at the shoreline of Barangay Mountain View, Mariveles, Bataan on 15 March 2026.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard Station Bataan provided assistance to the three crewmembers who were located at the said area after their service boat encountered engine trouble due to big waves and unfavorable sea conditions, which eventually caused the boat to capsize.
The crewmembers managed to swim towards the shoreline and were safely accounted for.
Upon receiving the report, CGS Bataan personnel immediately proceeded to Sitio Aringit, Barangay Mountain View, Mariveles, Bataan to ferry the crewmembers to Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Limay for proper assistance.
The rescued crewmembers were provided food and underwent medical assessment conducted by the Rural Health Unit (RHU) Lamao, where they were found to be in good physical condition.
The crew members were temporarily accommodated by CGSS Limay personnel while awaiting retrieval by their vessel captain.
This successful response demonstrates the Philippine Coast Guard’s steadfast commitment to the ICARE Program (Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement), ensuring the safety of lives at sea through prompt response, coordination, and dedicated public service.
This initiative is conducted in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., reinforcing the government’s commitment to maritime safety and advancing the vision of a safer maritime nation under Bagong Pilipinas.