Three missing crew members found at shoreline of Mariveles

Three crewmembers of MV Audie who were earlier reported missing, were found at the shoreline of Barangay Mountain View, Mariveles, Bataan on 15 March 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard Station Bataan provided assistance to the three crewmembers who were located at the said area after their service boat encountered engine trouble due to big waves and unfavorable sea conditions, which eventually caused the boat to capsize.