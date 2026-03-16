Palace belies coup rumors

“Kung may ganyang usapang coup..hindi na aalis si Pangulo papuntang Cebu at magmomonitor na lang sa Malacanang,” said Castro in a Viber message to reporters.

The President went to Cebu for various engagements on Monday.

“Maghapon pong nagtrabaho si Pangulong Marcos, Jr at marami siyang inaksyunan sa Cebu. Sa aksyon, aksyon at hindi puro sa imahinasyon uunlad ang ating bansa. Iwasan sanang gumawa ng kwentong walang kwenta,” according to Castro.

Atty. Levito Baligod, the lawyer who accompanied the 18 alleged members of the Philippine Marines in exposing that they delivered billions of money to various personalities, posted on his social media, Facebook, on Monday, stating: “Double-time ngayon ang “coup me” plotters na “third force”. Sila yong 41 katao na makasarili at protektors ng mga magnanakaw,” showing the barricades in Mendiola and other entry points of Malacanang Palace.

But Castro was quick to clarify that, stating: “It is just part of a security exercise to test the operational readiness of personnel and units.”