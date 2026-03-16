AFP dismisses ‘third force’ coup rumors circulating online

The issue was further fueled by posts from lawyer Levito “Levi” Baligod, legal counsel for the 18 former Marines who earlier claimed to have delivered millions in alleged kickbacks to certain government officials.

Baligod referred to the alleged movement as a “third force” in a post on X.

“Double-time ang ‘coup me’ plotters na ‘third force’. Sila yung 41 katao na makasarili at protektors ng mga magnanakaw,” Baligod said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang clarified that the increased police presence around the palace complex was part of a routine security exercise.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the measures were meant to test operational readiness.

“It is just part of a security exercise to test the operational readiness of personnel and units,” Castro said.

The Manila Police District also said the deployment of additional police around the palace was part of regular security preparations in anticipation of possible rallies.

Trinidad urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, especially amid ongoing global tensions.

“At a time when our nation must remain united in addressing the possible effects of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, we call on all Filipinos to exercise sobriety, reject disinformation, and refrain from spreading unverified claims that may cause confusion and division,” he said.

“The AFP is a professional organization that upholds the Constitution, respects the chain of command, and remains steadfast in its duty to defend Philippine sovereignty, protect the people, and uphold the rule of law,” he added.