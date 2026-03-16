MMDA restores heatstroke break policy in NCR

Meanwhile, personnel on the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift will observe the regular break period from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The agency added that if the heat index in Metro Manila reaches 40 degrees Celsius or higher, an additional 15-minute break will be granted to help prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

The MMDA said the breaks will be implemented alternately among personnel assigned in the same area to ensure that traffic management and road-clearing operations continue without disruption. The heat stroke break policy will remain in effect until 31 May.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes also led the distribution of gallons of drinking water and insulated, reusable water bottles to personnel at the MMDA Timog Base in Quezon City on Monday.

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Company, Inc supported the initiative.

Meanwhile, MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III said all MMDA satellite offices will also be supplied with drinking water to ensure personnel remain hydrated while performing their duties.

He said the program is expected to benefit around 4,000 traffic enforcers and help ensure the health and wellness of field officers while allowing them to continue performing their responsibilities on the road.