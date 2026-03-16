MMDA restores heatstroke break policy in NCR

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reimplemented its heatstroke break policy for traffic enforcers and street sweepers, effective Monday, to protect field personnel from extreme heat during the hot season in Metro Manila.
In a statement, the MMDA said that under Memorandum Circular No. 04 Series of 2026, field personnel are entitled to a 30-minute break every shift. For traffic aides assigned to the 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift, the break will be scheduled either from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
While those working the 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. shift will take their break either from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. or from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Personnel assigned to the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift will rest either from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and those on the 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift will take a break either from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For metro aides and street sweepers, the schedule provides that those on the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift will take a break either from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while those assigned to the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift will have a break either from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, personnel on the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift will observe the regular break period from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The agency added that if the heat index in Metro Manila reaches 40 degrees Celsius or higher, an additional 15-minute break will be granted to help prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
The MMDA said the breaks will be implemented alternately among personnel assigned in the same area to ensure that traffic management and road-clearing operations continue without disruption. The heat stroke break policy will remain in effect until 31 May.
MMDA chairman Romando Artes also led the distribution of gallons of drinking water and insulated, reusable water bottles to personnel at the MMDA Timog Base in Quezon City on Monday.
Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Manila Water Company, Inc supported the initiative.
Meanwhile, MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III said all MMDA satellite offices will also be supplied with drinking water to ensure personnel remain hydrated while performing their duties.
He said the program is expected to benefit around 4,000 traffic enforcers and help ensure the health and wellness of field officers while allowing them to continue performing their responsibilities on the road.