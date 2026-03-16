Marikina launches ‘Padyak Papasok’ bike-to-work challenge for city hall employees

The Marikina City government has launched a biking challenge encouraging city hall employees to bike to work as part of efforts to strengthen alternative transport and promote active mobility amid ongoing oil price hikes.
Marikina Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said the “Padyak Papasok: Bike to Work Marikina” initiative was introduced as a friendly challenge to encourage city hall employees to use alternative modes of transportation.
“Ang Marikina ay matagal nang bike-friendly city. Pero ngayon, gusto nating lalo pa itong palakasin. Higit pa sa challenge, ang gusto natin ay mas malusog na pamahalaan at mas sustainable na lungsod,” she said during the weekly flag-raising ceremony on Monday.
Running until December 2026, city hall offices and departments will compete to record the highest number of employees who bike to work and the greatest number of days employees participate in the challenge.
According to the mayor, the department with the largest percentage of employees who bike to work will receive awards and incentives at the end of the year.
The initiative also provides an opportunity to further develop the city’s biking culture and infrastructure while advancing active mobility among Marikina residents.
Teodoro directed the deployment of more bike racks near schools across the city and encouraged businesses to install bike parking facilities in their establishments to welcome more bikers.
The biking challenge complements the city government’s four-day workweek schedule implemented under Executive Order No. 05, Series of 2026, signed by Teodoro on 9 March to conserve energy and reduce electricity consumption at City Hall.
On 9 March, Teodoro signed Executive Order No. 05, Series of 2026, implementing a four-day workweek following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to conserve energy and reduce fuel use amid rising global oil prices linked to the Middle East crisis.
Under the policy, city government offices will operate from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., enabling employees to complete the 40-hour workweek while lowering electricity consumption through the weekly shutdown of government offices every Friday.
The local chief executive noted that essential services and field operations, including the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, street maintenance teams and public safety units, will continue to operate without interruption.