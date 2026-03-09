Marikina mayor signs executive order implementing 4-day workweek

Marikina City Mayor Marjorie Ann "Maan" Teodoro on Monday signed an executive order implementing a four-day workweek following the directive from President Marcos to conserve energy and reduce fuel use amid rising global oil prices caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Under Executive Order (EO) No. 05, Series of 2026, the new work schedule will have city government offices open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., enabling employees to complete their 40-hour work week while helping reduce electricity consumption by closing government offices every Friday.