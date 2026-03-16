Luy claims Napoles green lit PDAF transactions

The payments were made and disguised as “advances” to lawmakers and were part of what he said were “commingled funds,” sourced from various agencies.

Luy said that the transactions went through Napoles for approval and that it was facilitated through banks.

Asked how he was able to create the daily disbursement reports (DDR) despite not being part of the Department of Budget and Management, Luy noted that his main job was only concerned with tracking inflow and outflow of funds.