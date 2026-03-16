Luy claims Napoles green lit PDAF transactions

Priority Development Assistance Fund scandal primary whistleblower Benhur Luy revealed that Janet Napoles had the last word in the payments made to lawmakers involved in the pork barrel scam.
Luy, who served as an employee for Napoles’ JLN corporation, told members of the Sandiganbayan’s First Division of the information as hearings on the malversation and graft case against Napoles and Technology Resource Center director general Antonio Ortiz resumed this Monday.
The payments were made and disguised as “advances” to lawmakers and were part of what he said were “commingled funds,” sourced from various agencies.
Luy said that the transactions went through Napoles for approval and that it was facilitated through banks.
Asked how he was able to create the daily disbursement reports (DDR) despite not being part of the Department of Budget and Management, Luy noted that his main job was only concerned with tracking inflow and outflow of funds.
The DDR files in question were the documents submitted along with his affidavit in a previous trial that Luy saved on his external hard drive, which he said were taken from 2004 to 2010.
He claimed that the information on the files were “highly reliable” as it contained all the necessary intel on transactions that were conducted with regards to the issue.
The former personal assistant of Napoles is set to re-appear in court proceedings as a witness come April 6.