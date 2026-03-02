Signed, sealed, shredded

earmarked for a legislator at the time. The line of inquiry zeroed in on documentation, the kind that either corroborates or collapses a case. Could he produce a voucher? Luy responded that the documents had remained at the JLN headquarters in Pasig City when he left.

He added that his knowledge of certain records was relayed to him by fellow witnesses and former JLN employees Marina Sula and Mary Arlene Baltazar.

More significantly, Luy confirmed that the DDRs and related documents he had printed between 2004 and 2010 were sourced from his external hard drive.

These files reportedly detailed financial transactions central to the scam. In scandals of this magnitude, the significance of such archives cannot be overstated. They are not mere administrative clutter; they are the skeletal structure of accountability.

And yet, if reports of shredded documents are accurate, then the most incriminating elements may no longer exist in physical form.

At the heart of the matter are signatures, the decisive strokes of ink that convert proposals into disbursements, endorsements into obligations, and allocations into liquidated funds. In the architecture of the PDAF scam, signatures were the gateways through which public money passed. Without them, transactions float in ambiguity. With them, culpability is anchored.

If certain DDRs, vouchers, and related financial records are now lost, the implications extend beyond evidentiary gaps. They raise the specter of a broader cast of characters whose participation may have remained obscured. Were there additional legislators? Intermediaries? Agency officials who facilitated endorsements or expedited releases? The vanished documents may have contained answers — or at least trails worth pursuing.

The shredding of records, if deliberate, suggests an awareness of their explosive potential. It signals that within those pages lay information capable of widening the circle of accountability. Names perhaps not yet publicly associated with the scam. Details that could recalibrate narratives long settled in public discourse.

For a scandal that once ignited public outrage and reshaped conversations about pork barrel allocations, the possibility that crucial records had been destroyed is a sobering reminder of the fragility of institutional memory. Justice depends not only on testimony but on documentation.

Witnesses speak; papers endure. Or at least, they are supposed to.

In the end, the questions that linger with unsettling clarity are the same as in the current Floodgate scandal: What truths were deemed too dangerous to preserve? And whose signatures were reduced to confetti?