Marcos begins week with packed schedule in Cebu

The center is also expected to serve as the main venue for the upcoming ASEAN Summit scheduled in May.

Among those present during the inauguration were Megaworld President Kevin Tan, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi Chan and Rep. Junard Chan.

Marcos said the Philippines welcomed nearly six million visitors last year as tourism continues to recover.

He also highlighted the role of partnerships between the government and the private sector in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects more efficiently.

Learning continuity support

Earlier in the day, the President led the turnover and inspection of a Learning Continuity Space (LCS) at Marcelo B. Fernan-Polambato Elementary School in Bogo City.

The modular classrooms were built following the September 2025 earthquake that affected parts of Cebu.

Each LCS unit costs about P1.65 million and can accommodate up to 40 students. The classrooms are built using steel structures and are equipped with solar power, internet connectivity and comfort rooms.

Marcos was joined by Sonny Angara during the inspection.

The President also led the rollout of the YAKAP at Kalinga Caravan, which provides primary health care services to students, teachers and nearby communities.

Teachers promoted

Meanwhile, 3,325 teachers and school heads in Cebu were promoted under the government’s Expanded Career Progression (ECP) program.

During the mass oath-taking ceremony at the IEC Convention Center, Marcos recognized the role of teachers in shaping future generations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving their welfare.

The ECP program allows teachers to be promoted based on proficiency and merit rather than waiting for vacant positions.

Marcos said the program created new career positions, including Teacher IV to VII, Master Teacher V to VI and School Principal V.

Through reclassification, nearly 19,500 teachers and school heads nationwide were promoted from August 2025 to February 2026.

The President also cited other government initiatives aimed at supporting educators, including the creation of 61,500 teaching positions from 2022 to 2025, with 97 percent already filled as of January 2026.

To reduce administrative workload, the government also created 23,500 Administrative Officer II positions and 1,500 Project Development Officer I positions, most of which have already been filled.