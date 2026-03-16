Kanlaon eruption triggers ashfall, prompts class suspensions in Negros

Two ash emission episodes followed the eruption. The first lasted from 6:09 p.m. until 9:58 p.m., while a second, shorter emission occurred between 10:31 p.m. and 10:34 p.m.

Monitoring data prior to the eruption recorded four volcanic earthquakes and a sulfur dioxide flux of around 589 tonnes per day. The volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating increased unrest and the possibility of sudden steam-driven eruptions.

Authorities advised residents to stay away from the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the crater due to the continued risk of hazardous events such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, ashfall, and rockfall.

Ashfall was reported in several communities, including areas in Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Bago City, San Carlos City, Hinigaran, and nearby municipalities in Negros Occidental. A forest fire was also monitored within the four-kilometer danger zone near Barangay Masulog in Canlaon City but was later declared under control.

Despite the eruption and ashfall, authorities reported no casualties, damaged houses, or displacement of residents as of the latest monitoring.

Several local governments suspended face-to-face classes as a precaution, including Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, Binalbagan, La Castellana, Isabela, and Canlaon City, while selected schools in Pontevedra also halted classes due to ashfall.

Emergency response teams and disaster risk reduction offices have been placed on standby, while face masks and advisories were distributed to affected communities to minimize health risks from volcanic ash.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while coordinating with local governments and national agencies to respond to any further volcanic activity.