Kanlaon Volcano erupts, ashfall reported in Negros Occidental communities

Local authorities reported ashfall in several communities in Negros Occidental. In Moises Padilla town, ashfall was recorded in Barangay Odiong. Additional ashfall was also reported in multiple barangays in La Castellana, including Mansalanao, Cabagnaan, Cabacungan, Camandag, Manghanoy, and Biak Na Bato.

Residents in other areas reported the presence of a sulfuric odor linked to volcanic activity. The smell was noted in Barangay Mailum in La Carlota City and Barangay Codcod in San Carlos City. As of reporting time, authorities said there were no areas where both ashfall and sulfuric smell were simultaneously reported.

Despite the eruption and ash emission, airport operations in the province remain normal. Authorities confirmed that there were no flight cancellations at Bacolod–Silay International Airport.

Disaster response agencies are also verifying reports of a forest fire within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone surrounding the volcano.

The Office of Civil Defense in the Negros Island Region said it remains in close coordination with PHIVOLCS and concerned local government units to monitor developments and gather updates from affected communities. Coordination was also conducted with aviation authorities to ensure flight safety following the eruption.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as volcanic activity from Mount Kanlaon persists.