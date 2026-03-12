What now, PBBM?

Because of the rampant corruption and theft of government funds, families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were setting money aside so they would have something to draw on.

Then the war erupted, worsening the prospects of growth. The reserves or savings of ordinary citizens can last only a few days.

The lines that formed the day before the huge jump in pump prices are a preview of things to come in an extended war, the economist warned.

Public utility drivers are extending their working hours to make up for the shortfall in earnings due to higher petroleum prices.

The default will be to work longer hours, but inflation-hit earnings will be smaller than before.

Through all this, the government’s response, primarily through one-shot subsidies, would last only a few days for those reeling from high prices.

A more substantial solution, which is to suspend the excise tax that will reduce prices by an estimated P10 per liter, will require a strong will to implement due to the P135 billion in revenue losses, which would result in less money for the pork barrel.

A fiscal expert said that if consumers have no money to buy their daily needs, it could cause a further slowdown, and projected fuel revenues would not be realized.

In a consumer-driven economy, the government’s focus must be on protecting the purchasing power of the people.

With the damage to Middle East refineries, which were primary targets in the war, even if a ceasefire is immediately agreed on, new refineries would have to be built, which would take at least three months to put into operation.

Thus far, the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has failed to soothe anxieties by actively guiding the economy through the crisis.