Guiuan scales down Magellan landing anniversary due to gale warning

Kwan instead asked the barangays to commemorate the event with wreath-laying ceremonies spearheaded by the barangay local government and its council.

The mayor said the decision was made “to ensure everyone’s well-being amid sea condition and weather.”

Magellan’s landing in Homonhon has always been a big celebration in Guiuan, with top municipal officials leading the events on March 16 in Homonhon and on March 17 in Suluan.

In previous years, the LGU would also invite historians to narrate the Eastern Samar episode of Magellan’s expedition, along with representatives from the National Historical Commission and the Spanish embassy.

Earlier, PAGASA issued a gale warning bulletin prompting the Philippine Coast Guard to suspend all voyages for vessels and watercrafts 250 GT and below from plying routes within the eastern coast of Eastern Samar.

PAGASA issues a Gale Warning when strong to gale-force winds of 52–63 km/h are expected, usually due to the northeast monsoon (Amihan), tropical cyclones, or other weather systems. These warnings alert ships and small crafts (including bancas) of hazardous sea conditions to avert maritime incidents in the area.

“With this weather disturbance posing danger to life and property, it is necessary to reorganize the celebration of our socio-cultural event in order to avoid the risks associated with sea travel,” Kwan said in her executive order.

The LGU, however, went on with other activities, including the wreath-laying ceremony at the Samar Marker in Brgy. Ngolos, Guiuan.