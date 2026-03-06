Bill seeks ‘Homonhon Landing Day’ holiday in Eastern Samar

“By commemorating this day, we are not only paying homage to our past but also reinforcing our collective identity and the values that unite us as a people,” he added.

Historical accounts show that when Magellan’s fleet reached Homonhon on 17 March 1521, his three surviving ships anchored off the island where the crew rested and resupplied for eight days.

The expedition later sailed to Limasawa Island, Butuan, and eventually Cebu City, where Magellan was killed during the Battle of Mactan.

“Formally recognizing Homonhon Landing Day is a meaningful step toward strengthening historical awareness, fostering cultural pride, and ensuring that future generations understand the events that shaped the Filipino identity,” he said.

Under the proposal, March 17 would be observed annually as a special non-working holiday in Eastern Samar.

The bill also directs the provincial government, together with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and other agencies, to organize commemorative activities.

These may include historical reenactments, educational programs and cultural exhibitions aimed at deepening public appreciation of the event’s legacy.

Gonzales added that the annual observance could also help boost local tourism and economic activity by drawing visitors to Eastern Samar’s historical sites and natural attractions.

Homonhon Island currently comprises eight barangays under the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Guiuan.

Gonzales previously served as mayor of Guiuan and later as vice governor of Eastern Samar.

The measure is co-authored by Marcelino Libanan, House Minority Leader and representative of the 4Ps Party-list, who previously represented Eastern Samar’s lone district in Congress for nine years.