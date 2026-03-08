Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder to milestone win

“I wouldn’t say it was super tough,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who also provided five assists and grabbed five rebounds.

The victory was the defending NBA champion Thunder’s eighth wire-to-wire win of another dominant season, as they seek back-to-back championships.

“If we were the best team last year, all year, we win a championship, and we get better, we should put ourselves in great position to repeat,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.

“This year’s had a little bit more ups and downs for us, but I think we’ve done a pretty good job keeping that front of mind,” he added.

The Thunder took an early lead and were ahead by 14 points late in the first half. Although the Warriors briefly tied up the score in the third quarter, Oklahoma City defended resolutely for the win.

The loss continued a poor run of form for the Warriors since their star player Stephen Curry injured his knee in late January.