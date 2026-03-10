Gilas Women clash with French favorites

The Philippines will be competing against South Korea, Colombia, Afrobasket champion Nigeria and World Cup host Germany.

In most cases, the top three teams in the qualifiers will clinch a spot for the World Cup, which will be held from 4 to 13 September in Berlin.

But with the Germans in competition as well as a continental winner in Nigeria, which already secured its World Cup slots, only the top two teams will move on.

Gilas veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos will banner squad alongside University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Players Kacey Dela Rosa and Ann Pingol.

UAAP champion Kent Pastrana is also included alongside Stefanie Berberabe, Trina Guytingco, Sarah Heyn, Louza Ozar, Sumayah Sugapong, Sophia Dignadice and Angel Surada.

Notable omissions from the roster are guard Naomi Panganiban and veteran big Jack Animam.

Should Gilas Women pull off the upset it could dictate their run in the tournament.