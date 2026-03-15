EastWest unveils AutoCash refinancing program

EastWest has introduced EastWest AutoCash, a refinancing program that allows car owners to access funds by using their vehicle as collateral while they continue to use it for daily travel.

The program allows borrowers to convert the value of their vehicle into cash. Clients may borrow up to 70 percent of the vehicle’s appraised value, with loan terms of up to 48 months.

EastWest said clients who take a loan at 50 percent loan-to-value may qualify for a special interest rate of 0.68 percent per month. The bank said this offer stands among the more competitive refinancing options in the market. Standard refinancing loans carry a rate of 0.88 percent per month.

Loan-to-value compares the loan amount with the vehicle’s appraised value. A vehicle valued at P500,000 with a loan of P250,000 has a loan-to-value ratio of 50 percent.