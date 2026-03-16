Elderly man killed by speeding truck in Antipolo

A 76-year-old man, who had just finished attending church service, was killed after being hit by a speeding truck along Marcos Highway in Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City on Sunday afternoon.
CCTV footage from an auto detailing shop showed several motorists passing by before a truck lunged forward and crashed into the establishment's gate.
The shock of the people after the incident was also recorded by CCTV inside a shop studio.
The elderly man, who was simply walking home on the sidewalk, did not survive after being hit by a truck before it eventually crashed. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.
The truck also hit two parked motorcycles and two buildings.
Initial police investigation showed that the truck driver first pulled over to the side of the road after noticing that his brakes were weak.
After inspecting the vehicle, the truck helper removed its wheel chock, at which point the truck rolled straight down after the brakes failed to engage.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries and scratches.
No charges were filed against him after he promised to pay for the damaged property and assist the bereaved family of the victim.