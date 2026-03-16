Eastern Samar governor orders petrol inventory

“We cannot afford for our frontline services to stop,” Evardone said.

The province is grappling with both supply and logistics hurdles. Officials reported Monday that 57 gasoline stations in Eastern Samar have hiked prices, while nine others have completely run out of fuel.

The shortage is being aggravated by structural damage to key infrastructure. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) imposed a 5-ton load limit on the Coticot and Lawaan bridges on 11 March, effectively blocking heavy fuel tankers from using the primary alternate route between Borongan and Tacloban.

This follows a previous 15-ton restriction placed on the Calbiga Bridge along the Maharlika Highway in October 2025. With both routes restricted, truckers must take a lengthy detour via Calbayog or resort to expensive barge transport.

Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda proposed that the DPWH immediately strengthen the Calbiga Bridge to accommodate 25-ton fuel carriers. He cited that the upgrade would stabilize the supply chain and avoid the high costs of transporting fuel by sea through Northern Samar.

In response to the crisis, Evardone issued an executive order Sunday transitioning the provincial government to a four-day workweek effective 16 March to conserve energy.