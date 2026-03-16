Duterte says House members ‘abusing power’ as impeachment case advances

“Kausapin muna nila nang maayos ‘yung mga abogado nila dahil sa nakikita natin ngayon ay ‘yung mga iilan sa mga members of House of Representatives ay inaabuso ‘yung kanilang posisyon at kapangyarihan. More than that, ay lumalabas na para silang mga law benders,” she said in the interview.

Her remarks after Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts,said that subpoenas may be issued to explain an alleged P50 million gap between her government salary and declared net worth.

“We will not just be doing a subpoena on the SALNs and bank transactions of Vice President Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio, we will also undertake subpoenas on the income tax returns of the couple, income tax returns, bank returns, and SEC registration of all the businesses that have been listed in the Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of the Vice President for 2023 and 2024,” Ridon said.