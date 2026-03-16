Duterte says House members ‘abusing power’ as impeachment case advances

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, 16 March, criticized several members of the House of Representatives, accusing them of abusing their authority as the impeachment case against her continues to advance in Congress.
Speaking to reporters in Davao Del Sur, Duterte said lawmakers pushing the complaints should confirm within their own legal teams before pressing forward with what she described as “questionable proceedings”.
“Kausapin muna nila nang maayos ‘yung mga abogado nila dahil sa nakikita natin ngayon ay ‘yung mga iilan sa mga members of House of Representatives ay inaabuso ‘yung kanilang posisyon at kapangyarihan. More than that, ay lumalabas na para silang mga law benders,” she said in the interview.
Her remarks after Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts,said that subpoenas may be issued to explain an alleged P50 million gap between her government salary and declared net worth.
“We will not just be doing a subpoena on the SALNs and bank transactions of Vice President Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio, we will also undertake subpoenas on the income tax returns of the couple, income tax returns, bank returns, and SEC registration of all the businesses that have been listed in the Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of the Vice President for 2023 and 2024,” Ridon said.
The vice president’s SALN showed a net worth of P88 million in 2024 from P7,250,497 in 2007.
The vice president previously said the impeachment effort against her was politically motivated, earlier questioning the conduct of the proceedings and the actions of some lawmakers involved in the deliberations.
House leaders have not issued an immediate response to Duterte’s latest remarks.
Duterte is expected to pass her formal response today, 16 March, to the two impeachment complaints on her alleged misuse of confidential funds and other offenses at the House of Representatives.