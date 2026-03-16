DA pitches agri to global investors at ADB

Private capital channeled into agriculture

The forum, organized in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to channel private capital into projects across the agriculture value chain, including farm production, food processing, logistics, and rural infrastructure.

“Today, we formalize our shared vision for the agri-fisheries sector,” Tiu Laurel said, noting that the initiative brings development institutions and private investors together to accelerate rural growth.

The National Investment Forum forms part of the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative, a global platform that links data-driven agricultural priorities with financing and technical expertise. By hosting the forum in Manila, the government hopes to translate international interest in Philippine agriculture into concrete investment opportunities.

The initiative supports the economic agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose administration has emphasized strengthening agriculture to improve food security and raise rural incomes.

Tiu Laurel said the country’s participation in recent FAO Hand-in-Hand Investment Forums demonstrated that Philippine agriculture could attract the attention of global financiers.