DA holds National Agri-Fishery Research for Development Summit 2026

The Department of Agriculture (DA) held the National Agri-Fishery Research for Development Summit (NAFRDS) 2026 at Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport Zone from 11 to 13 March 11 to 13.
The Bureau of Agricultural Research led the landmark three-day event that gathered 308 representatives from government agencies such as Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), academic institutions, and private sector stakeholders.
The summit discussed research initiatives, emerging technologies, and strategic programs aimed at strengthening the country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors.
It also features plenary and workshop sessions highlighting innovative research, collaborative partnerships, and best practices that support sustainable agricultural development and help improve the productivity and livelihoods of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk.
The summit served as the first-ever national platform to unify the country’s Research for Development (R4D) agenda for the agriculture and fisheries sectors that aims to harmonize R4D, identify gaps, and establish a unified agenda across 13 commodity groups (Fisheries, Crops, and Livestock).
Stakeholders collaborated on a unified agenda aimed at streamlining investment, supported by a forthcoming DA Memorandum Circular. A Commitment Wall was also featured where official pledges were signed by leaders to ensure the adoption of the unified research direction.