DA holds National Agri-Fishery Research for Development Summit 2026

The Department of Agriculture (DA) held the National Agri-Fishery Research for Development Summit (NAFRDS) 2026 at Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport Zone from 11 to 13 March 11 to 13.

The Bureau of Agricultural Research led the landmark three-day event that gathered 308 representatives from government agencies such as Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), academic institutions, and private sector stakeholders.