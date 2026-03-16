Baligod warns of alleged ‘third force’ coup plot

“Double-time ang ‘coup me’ plotters na ‘third force.’ Sila yung 41 katao na makasarili at protektors ng mga magnanakaw,” Baligod wrote.

Meanwhile, retired military general Romeo Poquiz, also posted online about what he said were circulating reports of a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the current administration.

“From the grapevine. This is what’s shaping up: ‘Kudeta Me’ by the so-called Third Force, then rule by Civil-Military Junta,” Poquiz wrote.

He also urged members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to reject any unconstitutional attempt to take over the government.

“Patriots in the AFP must not allow this unconstitutional takeover of power,” he said.

Last week, Poquiz raised concerns about alleged information circulating regarding a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “There are persistent and disturbing rumors that a so-called ‘Third Force’ is planning to seize power from the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through a civil-military junta,” he said. He added that there were claims that violent incidents might be staged to justify such actions.

“Allegedly, bombings or assassinations may be staged and later blamed on the opposition or on groups exposing massive corruption to justify such an unconstitutional takeover,” Poquiz said.

Poquiz stressed that the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rejects any form of violent or unconstitutional change in government.

“The United People’s Initiative categorically states that it does not participate in, support, or condone any form of violence or extra-constitutional change of government,” he said.

He went on. “UPI stands firmly on its core principles: Non-Violence, Non-Partisanship, Fidelity to the Constitution, and Strict Adherence to the Rule of Law. No Filipino who truly values democracy should support attempts to manufacture chaos in order to grab power.”

The DAILY TRIBUNE has already reached out to the AFP on the issue, but has not yet commented as of this press time.