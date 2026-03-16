Baligod warns of alleged ‘third force’ coup plot

Lawyer Levito Baligod on Monday accused the government of allegedly suppressing information and warned of what he described as intensified moves by supposed “coup plotters,” following the circulation of photos showing tightened security around Malacañang Palace.
“We just want to inform the people that we have a government that is robbing them, covering this up with all its might, and will persecute those who expose it,” Baligod posted on his social media account.
Baligod, legal counsel for 18 former marine soldiers who claimed to be bagmen of former Ako-Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, issued the remarks after images spread online showing razor wires, police barricades, and increased deployment of uniformed personnel around the Malacañang complex.
The photos showed sections of Mendiola Street, Nicanor Padilla Street, and Arlegui Street partially blocked, with barbed and razor wires installed as part of heightened security measures near the presidential palace.
Further, Baligod warned of alleged activities by a group he referred to as a “third force,” claiming the group was moving quickly to push what he described as a “coup me” plot.
“Double-time ang ‘coup me’ plotters na ‘third force.’ Sila yung 41 katao na makasarili at protektors ng mga magnanakaw,” Baligod wrote.
Meanwhile, retired military general Romeo Poquiz, also posted online about what he said were circulating reports of a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the current administration.
“From the grapevine. This is what’s shaping up: ‘Kudeta Me’ by the so-called Third Force, then rule by Civil-Military Junta,” Poquiz wrote.
He also urged members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to reject any unconstitutional attempt to take over the government.
“Patriots in the AFP must not allow this unconstitutional takeover of power,” he said.
Last week, Poquiz raised concerns about alleged information circulating regarding a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “There are persistent and disturbing rumors that a so-called ‘Third Force’ is planning to seize power from the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through a civil-military junta,” he said. He added that there were claims that violent incidents might be staged to justify such actions.
“Allegedly, bombings or assassinations may be staged and later blamed on the opposition or on groups exposing massive corruption to justify such an unconstitutional takeover,” Poquiz said.
Poquiz stressed that the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rejects any form of violent or unconstitutional change in government.
“The United People’s Initiative categorically states that it does not participate in, support, or condone any form of violence or extra-constitutional change of government,” he said.
He went on. “UPI stands firmly on its core principles: Non-Violence, Non-Partisanship, Fidelity to the Constitution, and Strict Adherence to the Rule of Law. No Filipino who truly values democracy should support attempts to manufacture chaos in order to grab power.”
The DAILY TRIBUNE has already reached out to the AFP on the issue, but has not yet commented as of this press time.