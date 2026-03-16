Casimero feels Donaire is done

Casimero’s online remarks drew flak from some fans but the outspoken three-division champion was simply being real.

“I knew in the sixth round that he was no longer in the fight and that he could get seriously hurt,” said Casimero, who returns to the ring next month against Mexican warhorse Luis Nery in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

And that’s exactly what happened late in the seventh round when Masuda, younger by 15 years at 28, sent Donaire crashing to the deck using boxing’s classic combo, a left straight that was set up by a right jab.

Not a native Tagalog speaker, Casimero labeled Donaire’s recent performance as “garbage” although citing that he showed a lot of courage in taking on Masuda.

“That’s the fighting spirit of boxers. I know how it feels.”

Despite the unsavory remarks, Casimero acknowledged Donaire’s legacy, someone whose spot in the Hall of Fame is secured.