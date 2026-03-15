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Masuda stops Donaire

NONITO Donaire (left) and Japanese Riku Masuda clash in Yokohama on Saturday to determine who gets a shot at the WBA bantamweight title.
NONITO Donaire (left) and Japanese Riku Masuda clash in Yokohama on Saturday to determine who gets a shot at the WBA bantamweight title.Photograph courtesy of Naoki Fukuda/Fightnews
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Young Japanese puncher Riku Masuda stopped Filipino four-division legend Nonito Donaire in the eighth round on Sunday in their World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title elimination bout in Yokohama, Japan.

The referee called a halt to the fight at the 1:12 mark when a towel flew into the ring after a hard three-punch combination by Masuda, 28, sent Donaire, 43, backing away.

NONITO Donaire (left) and Japanese Riku Masuda clash in Yokohama on Saturday to determine who gets a shot at the WBA bantamweight title.
Donaire, 43, battles Masuda

It was a commendable stoppage made by the corner of Donaire, who was knocked down late in the seventh round after eating a solid Masuda left.

The win earned Masuda a shot at the WBA 118-pound crown while the loss may have signaled the end of Donaire’s illustrious career.

The victory raised Masuda’s win-loss record to 10-1 with nine knockouts while the setback dropped Donaire’s mark to 43-10 with 28 knockouts.

NONITO Donaire (left) and Japanese Riku Masuda clash in Yokohama on Saturday to determine who gets a shot at the WBA bantamweight title.
Pacquiao, Donaire make WBC grade
Nonito Donaire

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