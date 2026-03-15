Masuda stops Donaire

It was a commendable stoppage made by the corner of Donaire, who was knocked down late in the seventh round after eating a solid Masuda left.

The win earned Masuda a shot at the WBA 118-pound crown while the loss may have signaled the end of Donaire’s illustrious career.

The victory raised Masuda’s win-loss record to 10-1 with nine knockouts while the setback dropped Donaire’s mark to 43-10 with 28 knockouts.