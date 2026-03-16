Bahrain warns Pinoys posting war content

Under Bahrain’s Penal Code, taking photos and recordings of personal and family affairs, or anything that is private, without the permission of those concerned, is strictly prohibited.

Offenders may face imprisonment and steep fines, particularly if the content is shared on social media or made public.

The law covers unauthorized filming, recorded conversations, and sharing confidential information about someone online.

“Filming someone in an inappropriate situation is also a crime. Filming someone injured in a traffic accident is a crime. Merely filming is a crime,” according to the Bahrain Ministry of Interior. “Just as you have a private life that you don’t want anyone to harm, so do not film, publish, or republish anything we have mentioned.”

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are closely monitoring reports that Filipino nationals were among those arrested for posting and sharing videos and other online content related to the recent air attacks and defense interceptions in Dubai.

Philippine officials have sought official confirmation and further details from UAE authorities regarding the identity, status and legal circumstances of the Filipino nationals involved.

Aside from the two, also arrested based on reports were nationals of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Filipinos in the Middle East have been reminded to follow local laws and exercise caution and responsibility when using social media and messaging platforms.