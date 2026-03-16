Bahrain reminds Pinoys: Unauthorized photos, videos punishable by jail, fines

“Filming someone in an inappropriate situation is also a crime. Filming someone injured in a traffic accident is a crime. Merely filming is a crime,” according to the Bahrain Ministry of Interior. “Just as you have a private life that you don’t want anyone to harm. So do not film, publish, or republish anything we have mentioned.”

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are closely monitoring reports that Filipino nationals are among those arrested for posting and sharing videos and other online content related to the recent attacks and air defense interceptions in Dubai.

Philippine officials have sought official confirmation and further details from the competent UAE authorities regarding the identity, status, and legal circumstances of any Filipino nationals involved.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said they are already confirming with the UAE authorities the identities, statuses, and legal circumstances of the two Filipinos allegedly involved in the unauthorized posting of strikes.

Aside from them, also arrested are nationals from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, based on reports.

The embassy and the consulate said they respect the UAE’s sovereignty and its authority in enforcing its laws related to national security, cybercrime, and public order. Nevertheless, they assured that close coordination with the UAE authorities is ongoing.

As a result, Filipinos in the Middle East have been reminded to abide by local laws and to exercise utmost caution and responsibility in their use of social media and messaging platforms.

“UAE authorities have publicly reminded the public that publishing or sharing misleading or fabricated security‑related content, including videos of air defence interceptions, attacks on landmarks, or AI‑generated false footage, is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment and substantial fines,” the embassy said.

Some Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, are facing drone attacks and airstrikes caused by the Israeli-United States war on Iran, which has already entered its second week following a major offensive launched on 28 February, which subsequently saw the death of Iran's supreme leader.