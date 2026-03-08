State troops mark 129th anniversary with tree-planting drive

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Troops from the 1102nd Infantry (Ganarul) Brigade planted 571 hardwood and fruit-bearing seedlings Sunday at Camp AKA, honoring the Philippine Army’s 129th founding anniversary through environmental restoration.

The activity in Barangay Bual featured the planting of native species selected for their hardiness and economic potential, including 298 lawaan, 167 narra, and 62 mahogany trees. Soldiers also planted lanzones, durian and mango trees to support future local agriculture.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the initiative aims to combat deforestation caused by illegal logging and climate change in the Bangsamoro region.

“Our objective here is simple yet profound: to grow green futures alongside lasting peace,” Delos Santos said. “These 571 seedlings aren’t just plants — they’re symbols of countless hopes being nurtured back to life.”

Soldiers from the 101st Infantry Battalion worked alongside civilian volunteers during the event. Delos Santos emphasized that reforestation complements the military’s anti-insurgency efforts by improving soil health and providing shade for farming in areas recovering from decades of conflict.