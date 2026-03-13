Endangered Olive Ridley Sea Turtle rescued, released in Casiguran Bay

An endangered female Olive Ridley Sea Turtle was rescued and later released in Casiguran Bay in the town of Casiguran, Aurora.
In a social media post by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on 13 March 2026, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), Casiguran MENRO, Civil Society Casiguran Mangrove Rehabilitation and Protection Organization Incorporated successfully rescued and released a female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) in the waters of Casiguran Bay.
According to CENRO Casiguran head Ariel Mendoza, a concerned citizen reported that the turtle had been accidentally entangled in a fishing net in the waters of Barangay Cozo.
"Following the tagging and a thorough examination of the rescued wildlife, the team confirmed that the turtle was free from injuries and in good condition. We released it back to the sea in the coastal waters of Barangay Dibacong in Casiguran in coordination with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office and the concerned citizen who surrendered the turtle," Mendoza said.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo emphasized the vital role of communities in the protection and monitoring of marine ecosystems, particularly endangered marine species.
"The effective conservation of our marine biodiversity depends greatly on community involvement. We encourage everyone to help safeguard our oceans by supporting DENR programs and initiatives aimed at protecting marine ecosystems for future generations, and by reporting incidents like this to authorities for rescue and proper care," Pablo said.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Olive Ridley sea turtle is categorized as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, with a declining population trend.
Although it is considered the most abundant sea turtle species globally, its population has declined by more than 30 to 50 percent from historic levels due to bycatch, habitat degradation, and overharvesting.