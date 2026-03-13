Endangered Olive Ridley Sea Turtle rescued, released in Casiguran Bay

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo emphasized the vital role of communities in the protection and monitoring of marine ecosystems, particularly endangered marine species.

"The effective conservation of our marine biodiversity depends greatly on community involvement. We encourage everyone to help safeguard our oceans by supporting DENR programs and initiatives aimed at protecting marine ecosystems for future generations, and by reporting incidents like this to authorities for rescue and proper care," Pablo said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Olive Ridley sea turtle is categorized as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, with a declining population trend.

Although it is considered the most abundant sea turtle species globally, its population has declined by more than 30 to 50 percent from historic levels due to bycatch, habitat degradation, and overharvesting.