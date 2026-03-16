AFAB, Klutch Inc. sign deal to redevelop commercial building

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the KLUTCH Inc. signed a Contract of Lease for the lease, rehabilitation, renovation, and redevelopment of a commercial building located within the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).

AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman and KLUTCH Inc. President Dexter F. Mendigoria signed the agreement at the AFAB Administration Building on 5 March 2026, wherein the leased property will be used for realty development activities.