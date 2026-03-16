AFAB, Klutch Inc. sign deal to redevelop commercial building

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and the KLUTCH Inc. signed a Contract of Lease for the lease, rehabilitation, renovation, and redevelopment of a commercial building located within the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).
AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman and KLUTCH Inc. President Dexter F. Mendigoria signed the agreement at the AFAB Administration Building on 5 March 2026, wherein the leased property will be used for realty development activities.
The agreement aligns with AFAB’s continued development efforts to support business expansion and property development within the FAB.
Through this initiative, the agency provides enterprises with space to establish and grow their operations, contributing to a more economically vibrant FAB community.
Klutch Inc. is a recently established business entity in Mariveles, Bataan, primarily focused on realty and commercial property development.
The company is based at the Klutch Building within the FAB Annex Compound. Its operations center on realty development activities, providing space for other enterprises to establish and grow their business operations within the FAB community.
The Klutch Building serves as a commercial hub housing several other businesses and services, including Seven Eleven, Uncle John's Convenience Store, Yusen Logistics, Nippon Express, AGX Express, and Xpress Sewa Digital Inc.