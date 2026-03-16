A house reborn: Baliwag heritage structure rebuilt in Pampanga

Heritage controversy

The demolition of the Eugenio house two years ago sparked concern among members of the heritage community. Reports at the time said the demolition lacked the approval of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and supposedly it did not have a demolition permit from the local government.

It was later revealed that the buyer, engineer Domingo Robles, had acquired the house with the intention of reconstructing it on his farm in San Jose in San Luis, Pampanga. There, the house would serve as the centerpiece of his sprawling property.

The local government had also issued a demolition permit prior to the sale of the house, contradicting earlier reports that no such permit had been granted.

Piece-by-piece reconstruction

The house was systematically dismantled over a period of 18 days. The salvaged materials were transported to Robles’ farm, where they were stored before reconstruction began.

Local carpenters, drawing on years of experience and familiarity with vernacular architecture, carefully rebuilt the structure piece by piece. Reconstruction began in May 2025 and was completed on 23 December of the same year, when the house was formally inaugurated.

Robles admitted that acquiring the house was not initially an easy decision.

It was not love at first sight, he said, noting that his original vision for a dream home was a modern structure. He also acknowledged the rigorous process involved in reconstructing an old house.